10.1-inch industrial tablet designed for continuous use in any environment

Display solutions and embedded systems provider, Review Display Systems (RDS) has introduced a new 10.1-inch rugged mobile tablet from AAEON, a leader in advanced industrial design solutions. The RTC-1020 industrial tablet introduces a dedicated design and sophisticated functionality for use in industrial, construction, manufacturing and inventory management applications.

The design of the RTC-1020 addresses key usability issues that are encountered in industrial settings, such as enhanced battery capacity, improved screen readability, and a preinstalled LTE module.

Ideally suited for use in outdoor operating environments, the RTC-1020 features an IP65 compliant environmental sealing and has an operating temperature range of -20°C to 50°C. Certification to MIL-STD-810H drop and shock stress testing guarantees the tablet is rugged, durable and fit for use in heavy industry.

Powered by 11th Generation Intel Core processors, a choice of i5-1145G7E, i3-1115G4E, or Celeron 6305E processors is available, the RTC-1020 contains up to 4 cores and 8 threads of processing power alongside 8GB of high-speed onboard LPDDR4X system memory. This combination offers ample high-bandwidth data transmission capabilities to utilise the onboard I/O, which features a Micro-HDMI, COM (RS-232/422/485), and GbE LAN port, in addition to USB 3.2 Gen 2 via both Type-A and Type-C ports.

Featuring enhanced connectivity options, the RTC-1020 is RED (Radio Equipment Directive) certified and can be purchased with a pre-installed LTE module, while the device also boasts an upgrade in Wi-Fi speed and bandwidth due to its support for Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac. For wireless navigation, the RTC-1020 supports up to three global navigation satellite systems, including GPS and Galileo, with GLONASS and BeiDou also supported.

A further benefit of the RTC-1020 is that it provides continuous operation via two hot-swappable 51.1W lithium-ion batteries, which eliminates the need to power down the device during battery replacement.

The tablet features a 10.1-inch FHD resolution (1920 x 1200 pixels) TFT display with a screen brightness specification of 800nits that helps to ensure sunlight readability. To assist with inspection applications, the RTC-1020 is equipped with a 5MP front and 8MP rear camera, which gives users UHD image collection capabilities.

For ease of use in working environments, the RTC-1020 is equipped with six physical keys. To suit specific project needs, such as inventory checking, three of these keys are user configurable.

Optional accessories for the RTC-1020 include hand and shoulder straps, a docking station, a charging dock, enhanced battery packs, and power adaptors.

The AAEON RTC-1020 10.1-inch industrial tablet is now available from Review Display Systems.

www.review-displays.co.uk