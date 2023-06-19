Advanced Energy adds 150 W offerings to high-efficiency medical and industrial power supply family

Advanced Energy Industries, a global specialist in highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement and control solutions – has expanded its SL Power™ NGB family of AC-DC power supplies with the addition of a new 150 W series. As with the company’s existing NGB family ranging from 250 W to 1200 W, the new NGB150 series meets the performance, size, reliability and compliance needs of the most demanding mission-critical medical and industrial applications.

The NGB150 power supplies carry full medical and industrial safety and EMC approvals. They comply with IEC 60601-1-2 4th edition covering medical equipment and IEC 62368-1 for industrial applications. Typical operating efficiencies are above 90% in an industry-leading compact form factor of 102 x 51 x 32 mm (4.0” x 2.0” x 1.26”). Single DC output voltage options are 12 V, 15 V, 19 V, 24 V and 48 V, and each supply can accommodate inputs from 85 to 264 VAC.

“Designers of medical and industrial equipment are looking to improve the performance and reduce the size of their designs while ensuring long-term reliability,” said Conor Duffy, vice president of marketing, medical power products at Advanced Energy. “Further strengthening Advanced Energy’s leadership in industrial and medical applications, the comprehensive range of high-efficiency and reliable NGB150 power supplies helps them address these challenges while providing the design flexibility, safety and EMI compliance that speed development, testing and time-to-market.”

Offering a +/- 10% adjustment range, margin programming and an optional 5 V, 5 A housekeeping output, the functionality built into the NGB150 series helps speed the development of optimized designs. An MTBF in excess of 500,000 hours and the use of high-quality electrolytic capacitors with operating lives over seven years make the series ideal for long-term operation in applications ranging from medical imaging and patient monitoring to industrial automation.

www.advancedenergy.com