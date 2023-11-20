Advanced Rework Technology invests in latest solder and rework technology to ensure productivity and high quality

Advanced Rework Technology Ltd (A.R.T.), the independent provider of IPC-certified and bespoke training services for the electronics assembly industry, has recently upgraded facilities at its Essex headquarters and training centre with an investment worth in excess of £30k. The addition of state-of the-art reworking, soldering and heat management tooling means that trainees will learn latest best practices using the newest equipment.

Included in the new fit-out, delivered and fully set up by Kaisertech with whom A.R.T. has an excellent and long-standing relationship, is the DMPSE 4 Tool Rework Station which consists of a four-tool control unit, and a desoldering module. Part of JBC’s modular range, the station enables a user to operate four tools simultaneously. Stackable modules help to conserve workspace, and a wide selection of compatible tools provide flexibility across multiple soldering and rework applications. An intuitive menu, including station configuration, tool presets, and partial counters aids workflow efficiency.

Kaisertech also supplied a variety of new soldering and rework tools including devices for small SMDs, others for high power requirements (ground plane soldering) and also for removing excess solder after SMD rework. JBC also boasts an extensive cartridge range, with well over 500 different shapes and tip geometries to choose from. Tip selection is crucial for every soldering and rework task, to ensure that the optimal results are achieved.

Finally, A.R.T. has added JBC’s Intelligent Heat Management Technology. Each JBC Stand can detect when the tool has entered the stand and place it into sleep or hibernation mode when not in use. This efficient heat management helps to extend tip life.

Comments Debbie Wade, Managing Director at A.R.T: “We maintain close relationships with tool vendors to ensure that our trainees have access to the latest technology, to maximize their productivity and ensure the highest quality work.”

https://rework.co.uk/