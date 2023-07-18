Aerco responds to growing customer demand

Aerco continues to go from strength to strength and has acquired a new unit to help increase capacity. The new warehouse was officially opened by managing director Robert Laughton, looked on by the growing Aerco team.

On the use of the facility, Robert said: “The opening of this unit signifies Aerco’s ambition to grow the business and continue to serve our customers by providing the technical knowledge and the right product precisely when it is required.”

The unit at Grayland’s Park, Horsham, West Sussex comes after a period of growth for the company especially in new areas such as rail and traffic management and with the strengthening of existing supplier partnerships including TE Connectivity where stockholding has now increased significantly. The increase in space will allow Aerco to stock more mission-critical components and to facilitate greater stock call-off orders giving customers greater flexibility and cost savings.

On the future of the business, Laughton said: “This new unit adds a further 25% to our storage capacity which will be sufficient for the next two years we believe. The company’s storage requirement continues to grow as we add more franchises and service greater customer demand.”

