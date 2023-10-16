Alpha Wire’s EcoGen wire for medical devices

Designed to provide better performance in a smaller package due to reduced insulation and jacket thickness, Alpha Wire’s EcoGen is a next-generation eco-friendly, high-performance wire and cable. Compared to conventional cable and wire, EcoGen wires and cables are said to be up to 47% smaller and 65% lighter. As a result of the impressive dielectric properties of mPPE, the wall thickness of the control cable can be reduced while maintaining the same electrical properties as a thicker PVC control cable.

The Alpha EcoGen line is designed to push the boundaries of medical device design with its ability to provide accurate diagnostics, complete cleanability, ease of use, space savings, and impressive reliability. EcoGen wire and cable are typically used in diagnostic devices, motorized equipment, patient monitoring, surgical devices, and life support systems.

The EcoGen medical series has a wide temperature range, allowing it to be used in any industrial vertical that is subject to harsh environmental conditions.

Aerco is a Franchised Distributor for AlphaWire | Aerco