Blind mate Corning Gilbert microwave coaxial push-on connectors available from stock through East Coast Microwave, a subsidiary of Powell Electronics

Available from stock through East Coast Microwave, a subsidiary of Powell Electronics, the supplier of connectors and more for high-rel applications including defence, aerospace and industrial, is Corning’s range of Gilbert microwave coaxial push-on connectors. East Coast Microwave holds the largest inventory anywhere in the world for these connectors, bullets, adapters, blocks and extractions tools. Developed for demanding aerospace, military and test & measurement applications the range includes proven and popular GPO, GPPO, G3PO and G4PO series connectors.

All the connector series can be blind mated and accommodate both radial and axial misalignment with negligible voltage standing wave radio (VSWR) change to ensure high performance in high-stress environments.

Technical details of GPO series components include a centre-to-centre spacing of 0.17 inches a weight of just 0.17g. Available adapters are SMA, 2.4mm and 2.92mm. GPPO series connectors offer a centre-to-centre spacing of 0.135 inches and a weight of only 0.09g. Adapters to SMA, 2.4mm and 1.85mm are available. G3PO series devices have a centre-to-centre spacing of 0.085 inches and a weight of just 0.20mg. Available adapters include SMA, 2.4mm and 1.85mm. G4PO series connectors feature a centre-to-centre spacing of 0.070 inches and a weight of 5.0mg. Adapters to SMA, 1.85mm and 2.92mm are available.

In addition, East Coast Microwave offers custom cable assembly services for the Corning Gilbert connector series with semi-rigid, conformable and flexible coaxial cables ranging from 0.141”, 0.086”, 0.047” and even 0.041” (for G4PO series connectors with flexible cables).

For further information please visit:

https://www.powell.com/e2wItemAdvanceSearch.aspx?ManufacturerName=Corning%20Gilbert