“Blindingly fast” touch display modules

Inelco Hunter has announced the availability of the Powertip MPU range of capacitive touch display modules which utilise an NXP or Rockchip Quad core 64-bit ARM Cortex-A53/A35 running at 1.6GHz MPU. These processors are said to provide what might be called “blindingly fast response times” and the ultimate in smooth 2D/3D graphics plus Full HD multi-media playback/streaming capability. Screen sizes range from 5” to 10.1”.

Engineers will often want to work with Linux-based software to develop their own graphic interfaces. The MPU range supports popular Linux-based OS like Debian, Ubuntu, Buildroot and Yocto and comes with connectivity such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Ethernet, Mini-PCIe, USB, RS232, UART, SPI, MIPI-CSI/DSI, I2C, Analog audio in/out and MicroSD card slot built in. Inelco Hunter offers local UK engineering support and customised solutions, including casing options and custom-OS software for example.

Inelco Hunter’s in-depth engineering support ensures rapid implementation, speeding up the customer’s time-to-market. Inelco’s engineers will work with the SME engineers to develop custom software at the customer’s request. This added-value support is at the core of Inelco’s philosophy, and has been for the last 30 years, setting them apart from the “stock & ship” distributors.

Customers are increasingly looking for complete solutions with a high degree of service, to provide them with truly converged, totally embedded solutions. This has inspired Inelco Hunter to develop their “Totally Embedded” range of services and embedded hardware/software solutions which include: Camera Modules, SoM Modules, Smart Display Modules, Embedded Systems, Thermal Printers, Connectors and Cable Harnesses.

