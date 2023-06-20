CGD signs global distribution deal with high service leader, DigiKey

Cambridge GaN Devices (CGD), the fabless, clean-tech semiconductor company that develops a range of energy-efficient GaN-based power devices to make greener electronics possible, has signed a distribution deal with high-service leader, DigiKey. Under the terms of the global agreement, DigiKey will hold substantial stocks of CGD’s easy-to-use, rugged and highly-efficient ICeGaN HEMTs and related products.

Andrea Bricconi, chief commercial officer, CGD, said: “This agreement is a significant step for CGD as we are scaling-up the business and building a GaN ecosystem that will help engineers explore and utilise the benefits of ICeGaN for high voltage power conversion. DigiKey is very well respected and a trusted brand, and we are sure that this deal will enable CGD to penetrate and support new markets worldwide.”

Missy hall, vice-president, new market development, DigiKey, said: “We are pleased to add Cambridge GaN Devices (CGD) to our Fulfilled by DigiKey program. By including CGD’s ICeGaN series transistors in our portfolio, DigiKey is delivering even more energy-efficient options for our customers to choose from. DigiKey is always looking to fill the gaps for our customer base, and the addition of CGD to our supplier community is one more gap filled and one more step towards great innovation.”