Danisense announces appointment of Lars Fox as new Director of R&D

Danisense, the specialist in high-accuracy current sense transducers for demanding applications, has announced that Lars Fox has joined the company as Director of R&D on 1st March 2023. Lars Fox has held various management positions in industrial, electronics and technology driven market segments and brings with him more than 20 years of experience in R&D, operations and product commercialization.

Comments Henrik Elbæk, CEO at Danisense: ”Danisense has already introduced many high performance transducers to the market but new and exciting opportunities lure on the horizon. This calls for innovation, new products and close collaboration with customers. I am sure that together with our new Director of R&D Lars Fox, we will be able to accelerate our strategy forward as we continue to expand our operational capabilities and portfolio of products.” He continues: “We are confident Lars is the right person to further propel the development of our products, supply chain and R&D processes, while continuing to drive our mission of providing top notch current transducers to the market.”

“Bridging product development with customers’ commercial demands are important steps for scaling the business. My focus will be on realizing the company’s potential by setting new goals and standards together with colleagues and customers. Being able to work in a company with research-related activities and being involved with the development of new products for the current transducer market, appeals to me very much. On top of this, it is very satisfying that Danisense develops innovative product solutions for high precision electrical power measurement applications, which support the increasing global demand for distribution and use of clean renewable energy” remarks Lars Fox.

