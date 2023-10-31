Do4 Series from Smiths Interconnect now available from Aerco

Smiths Interconnect have now launched a new high-density option to its established D connector series for the medical market segment. These connectors are imperative in meeting the needs of medical critical applications such as Cardiac mapping of arrhythmias, Intracardiac echocardiogram (ICE), intravascular ultrasound (IVUS), general imaging (MRI) and endoscopy applications.

The new D04 connectors from Smiths Interconnect offer a high density contact count, up to 82 contacts on the standard configuration and up to 10,000 mating cycles. Insulation resistance greater than 5000 MOhm at 500 VDC and meets the electrical requirements of EIA-364-05 to 70 test procedures.

These high end medical connectors are designed to provide:

• High density connectors up to 82 positions as standard

• Touch-proof push-button quick disconnect and finger proofing isolator

• Ease of assembly due to the D shape layout: shape of the connector and receptacle housings significantly reduces capacity for incorrect mating

• Easy to use for one handed mating and de-mating

• High confidence in OEM device qualification testing thanks to the qualifications on the new D04

The Smiths Interconnect D04 series is delivering highly reliable interconnect solutions supporting US medical applications and are now available in Europe.

