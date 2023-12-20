Easily comply with traceability requirements and protect profitability

If you’re a manufacturer and looking to use automation to overcome human resource scarcity, reduce cost of manual labour, ensure 100% traceability, and continuously improve focus in Manufacturing – then Brady are here to help!

Automated labelling can significantly increase the speed at which PCBs, components, cables and even final products can be identified. Brady offers a complete, automated labelling solution that includes industrial-grade labels, automated label printing software and automated print & apply systems. Reliable labels are selected or designed to stay attached and remain legible in your working environment. They are automatically printed by smart label printing software and print & apply systems that can be fully integrated in your environment, and driven by your existing data.

Brady can offer several automation solutions depending on customer needs

Did you know that every circuit board you produce can become a data generator for your Manufacturing Execution System? There’s a clever way to make sure every PCB in production is connected to your Smart Factory: Automated print and apply solutions from Brady Corporation!

Activate the competitive advantages of Smart Manufacturing and start with error-free identification thanks to a fully automated printed circuit board labelling solution!

Discover every component of our complete traceability solution in detail >>

Consider benefits of integrated labelling

There is only one thing more efficient at labelling than our best industrial label printers, and that is a seamless printer integration in a complete identification solution. Our experts can build a custom identification solution that perfectly fits your existing workflow.

Brady’s integrated labelling service is always custom, and driven by your specific identification challenges. No matter whether you are using serialised, barcoded or RFID labels, we can develop a tailored solution that helps you gain efficiency, win time, and cut cost.

business & functional analysis: we provide you with options to select an automated labelling solution based on your identification challenges

interface optimisation: we provide an optimal front-end interface or a middleware to design and print labels with data from your ERP or LIMS

custom labelling software: we develop custom software from scratch or we customise our existing labelling software to automate labelling in your existing work processes

automated identification: we can link or set-up databases, scanners, printers and label applicators to automatically identify products and components, all driven by a single software or interface

installation & integration: our technical experts provide a flawless installation and integration of your custom identification solution at your premises

Read case studies and learn more about labelling integration >>

Meet Brady experts at Southern Manufacturing 2024 in Farnborough, UK in the Booth #: E120.

