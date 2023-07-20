Ergonomic connector handling with ODU-MAC spindle locking

Sometimes, a good technical solution does not provide the best connector and this particularly applies with modular rectangular connectors.

Whilst quick and secure locking is essential, the usual lever-locking mechanism employed is clumsy. Fortunately, there is an alternative to hand.

ODU-MAC® spindle locking offers particularly easy ergonomic handling. With minimal effort, connection is by means of a simple rotary movement.

This intuitive secure locking is available in a variety of plastic and metal housings for both the ODU-MAC Blue-Line and White-Line series.

Spindle locking not only works better, but looks better, helping to maintain the overall appearance and style of your equipment.

You get a long-lasting solution for at least 10.000 locking cycles and, to further extend the service life, the spindle can be replaced in a few simple steps.

Of course, if several identical connectors are used, optional coding is available.

Also, when several connectors are required, such as in a control cabinet, then there is the bonus advantage of a reduced space-envelope, as there is less room needed around the connector for lever-locking.

ODU Connectors says: “Ergonomic, intuitive, good-looking and space-saving – all of which make the ODU-MAC the best possible rectangular connector for your equipment design.”

Learn more about modular connector spindle locking by watching this video

www.odu-connectors.com/uk