LASER COMPONENTS is pleased to offer the FLEXPOINT MVsquare laser module. It is said to be quick to install due to its rectangular housing (L x W x H – 65 x 15 x 15mm). This allows for easy integration into 3D machine vision sensors without time consuming alignment of the laser. It comes with beam position and focus and other parameters pre-aligned according to the customer’s specific requirements. This laser module is available in a version with space saving installation in mind and in this version the laser beam is deflected by 90 degrees and exits from the side of the housing.

The MVsquare can also be ordered with digital modulation or analog power adjustment, both are optional. In addition to this it is also available with different focus options to achieve the right combination of line thickness and depth of focus.

https://www.lasercomponents.com/uk/product/flexpoint-mvsquare/