FORTEC United Kingdom introduces the AAEON VPC-5620S for enhanced transportation applications

FORTEC United Kingdom has recently added the AAEON VPC-5620S in vehicle embedded BOX PC to their portfolio. A product designed to support advanced applications in the transportation sector. This release aligns with FORTEC’s commitment to providing technology solutions that meet the evolving needs of the industry.

Key Features of the AAEON VPC-5620S:

Powerful Performance: Equipped with the 8th Generation Intel Core processors, the VPC-5620S is said to deliver exceptional processing power, capable of supporting intelligent visual analysis applications such as Smart Factory and Security. With up to 64GB of memory, it is well-suited for AI accelerators, enhancing inference processing capabilities.

Versatile Configurations: The VPC-5620S is available in two standard configurations – the industrial system (VPC-5620S IS) and the in-vehicle system (VPC-5620S VS). This versatility ensures that the platform can be tailored to meet specific application requirements.

Comprehensive I/O Features: The device boasts four Smart PoE PSE ports for PoE cameras, four USB3.2 Gen 1 ports, two COM ports, HDMI, and 8-bit DIO. These features facilitate easy deployment and management of visual applications.

Expandability and Connectivity: Offering two mPCIe slots for Wi-Fi and LTE, along with an optional M.2 slot for 5G support, the VPC-5620S ensures seamless wireless connectivity. It also provides NVMe support for fast data processing and multiple storage options for NVR and AI Surveillance applications.

Rugged and Reliable: Designed to operate in a wide range of environments, the VPC-5620S operates in temperatures from -20°C to 70°C and is tested to MIL-STD-810G standards. Its fan-less design enhances durability, making it resistant to dust and contaminants.

Application in Transportation:

The AAEON VPC-5620S is designed to address the specific needs of the transportation sector, including vehicle surveillance, fleet management, and logistics. Its robust design and advanced features make it a suitable choice for enhancing the efficiency and safety of transportation systems.

www.displaytechnology.co.uk