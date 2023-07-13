High sensitivity in standard LiDAR systems

LASER COMPONENTS expands its range of InGaAs APDs (avalanche photodiodes) with its new IAL series.  Compared to the established IAG series, described as the world’s best APD with a Vbr-Vop of up to 7V, the IAL series offers a Vbr-Vop of about 4V. In this working voltage range, gains of greater than 20 can be achieved at the lowest noise values.

These low-cost detectors are mainly used in laser range finding applications.  They cover a wavelength range between 800nm and 1700nm and reach their peak sensitivity at 1550nm.  In the range from 1000nm to 1600nm, their quantum efficiency is 70%.

The active area of the IAL APDs has a standard diameter of 200µm.  Variations with D=80µm and 500µm are also available as options.  The components are manufactured in hermetically sealed TO-46 packages or as SMDs in M6 packages and are also available in a fibre-coupled version upon request.

Along with distance measurement, LASER COMPONENTS recommends the IAL series InGaAs APDs for numerous other applications such as free-space optical communications and high-resolution optical coherence tomography.

Further information InGaAs APDs 1100 – 1700 nm

