Industrial motherboard supports extensive graphics performance

Embedded systems and display solutions provider, Review Display Systems (RDS) has announced the introduction of an AMD-powered mini-ITX single board computer (SBC) from global provider of embedded technology, Kontron. The new high-performance Kontron D3723-R mini-ITX industrial motherboard supports the AMD Ryzen Embedded R2000 series processors with integrated AMD Radeon Vega graphics and is available in four versions.

Developed and engineered in Germany, the highly integrated mini-ITX SBC is designed for use in a wide range of embedded applications with demanding graphic intensive tasks such as medical equipment, factory automation, digital signage, point-of-sale terminals, and industrial-use PCs.

The industrial specification D3723-R motherboard series is based on the AMD Ryzen Embedded R2000 series processors. Exceptional graphics performance is said to be delivered with the integrated AMD Radeon Vega GPU equipped with up to four DisplayPorts, one embedded DisplayPort V1.3 and one 24-bit dual-channel LVDS and can drive up to four independent displays with 4K resolution (4096 x 2160 pixels).

Peter Marchant, embedded business manager, RDS said: “The Kontron D3723-R series provides a comprehensive feature and toolset which allows customers to differentiate their products with performance options without the need for additional design and development. The new D3723-R SBC provides enhanced processing and graphics performance by using the powerful AMD Ryzen 2000 series embedded processors.”

An extensive range of on-board peripherals, I/O and expansion options includes 2 x USB 2.0, 2 x USB 3.2 (Gen1/Gen2), 2 x SATA III and Mini-PCI Express interfaces. The M.2 Key-B and M.2 Key M enables the connection of SSD storage devices. Up to 32GB of DDR4 2400/2600/3200 main memory is supported. The motherboard supports Microsoft Windows 10, Windows 11, and Linux 64-bit operating systems.

The new Kontron D3724-R motherboard implements the mini-ITX format which features mechanical outline dimensions of just 170mm (h) x 170mm (w). An operating temperature range of -10°C to +60°C is supported.

Depending on the requirements for graphics performance, there are four motherboard versions available implementing different AMD R2000 series processors: the -R1 uses the AMD R2312, the -R2 uses the AMD R2314, the -R3 uses the AMD R2514 and the -R4 implements the AMD 2544.

The Kontron D3723-R mITX series of single board computers are now available from Review Display Systems.

www.review-displays.co.uk