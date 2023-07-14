Innoscience bidirectional VGaN HEMTs employed by OnePlus in battery protection board inside new high-performance smartphone

Innoscience Technology, the company founded to create a global energy ecosystem based on high-performance, low-cost, gallium-nitride-on-silicon (GaN-on-Si) power solutions, has announced that after OPPO and RealMe, the consumer electronics giant OnePlus is also using uses Innoscience’s bidirectional VGaN™ IC in the phone’s battery protection board, inside the handset.

Innoscience’s INN040W048A GaN-on-Silicon e-mode HEMT features a bi-directional blocking capability and ultra-low On Resistance. With no body diodes and low conduction resistance, this chip is being used by Oppo, RealMe and now OnePlus to replace two silicon MOSFETs that are conventionally required by a phone’s protection circuitry. This not only saves up to 64% space in the phone, it also reduces the heat generated during charging – by 85% in peak power heating – resulting in faster charging.

Yi Sun, general manager of Innoscience America and Senior VP at Innoscience, said: “Teardown site, ChargerLAB says ‘the OnePlus 11R is a testament to the potential of GaN technology and offers a glimpse into the future of mobile devices. Over the past few years, we have seen consumer device makers employ GaN ICs to reduce the size and increase the efficiency of new, sleek USB-PD chargers. This demonstrates that Oppo, RealMe, OnePlus, and similar companies, are realizing that GaN can be extremely beneficial inside the handset as well.”

Felix Wang, VP of product development added: “As well as the blocking circuitry, we can deliver a comprehensive GaN platform for mobile devices, including the DC/DC charge pump, battery management system, Buck topology, 3D ToF and more. We are working with leading worldwide phone manufacturers as they understand the benefits that InnoGaN’s technology can bring into their devices.”

www.innoscience.com