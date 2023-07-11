Introducing the BOXER-6751-ADP: AAEON’s cutting-edge DIN Rail Fanless Embedded Box

Display Technology is excited to introduce AAEON’s latest innovation, the BOXER-6751-ADP. AAEON, a highly respected provider of integrated Industry 4.0 solutions, has once again demonstrated its expertise in fanless Box PC solutions with this remarkable addition to its product line, according to Display Technology.

Boasting powerful features and rugged characteristics, this DIN Rail Fanless Embedded Box PC is engineered to excel in Industry 4.0 environments. With its compact form factor and innovative design, the BOXER-6751-ADP is said to guarantee easy and low-profile deployment, setting a new standard for industrial computing solutions.

Specifically designed to cater to Industry 4.0 markets, including the manufacturing and energy sectors, the BOXER-6751-ADP is described as offering unrivalled performance. Featuring 12th Generation Intel Core Processors, this cutting-edge device is equipped with the rugged characteristics that have become synonymous with AAEON’s fan less Box PC range. Its compact 74.3mm x 186mm x 127mm chassis, combined with a DIN rail mount, ensures effortless integration into space-constrained environments.

Setting new benchmarks for reliability, the BOXER-6751-ADP is engineered to operate flawlessly in demanding industrial settings. With an impressive temperature range of -20°C to 60°C and a wide power input range of 9V to 36V, this device thrives in environments characterised by extreme temperature fluctuations and power source variations. The unique internal and external heatsink design ensures optimal heat dissipation, mitigating the challenges associated with fan-assisted hardware in factory atmospheres.

Connectivity and flexibility are key features of the BOXER-6751-ADP. A comprehensive set of interfaces provides seamless connectivity for a wide range of applications. Two DB-9 ports offer RS-232/422/485 connectivity, facilitating effortless integration with various devices. The inclusion of a DB-15 port enables digital I/O for equipment inspection sensors, enhancing operational efficiency and precision.

When it comes to peripheral devices, the BOXER-6751-ADP is said to excel. Equipped with two ethernet ports supporting 2.5GbE Intel I226-LM and GbE Intel I219-LM, this device enables seamless integration with cameras and wired networking solutions. It also boasts six USB Type-A ports, with three supporting USB 3.2 Gen 2 function and three supporting USB 2.0, as well as dual HDMI 1.4b for display output, ensuring connectivity with a wide array of devices.

Storage capabilities are not compromised in the BOXER-6751-ADP. With support for SATA III and NVMe through a 2.5″ Drive Bay and an M.2 2280 M-Key slot, respectively, this device offers ample storage options. Moreover, the M.2 2230 E-Key and M.2 3052 B-Key slots provide additional expansion possibilities, accommodating Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and 5G modules to enhance connectivity and communication options.

For more information about the BOXER-6751-ADP click here.