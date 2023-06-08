Introducing the Excelsys FC1500 series: Advanced Energy’s cutting-edge solution for medical capacitor charging and ACDC power supply

Display Technology is proud to announce the new FC1500 Series is available, specifically designed to meet the demanding power requirements of medical laser applications. The FC15M model, equipped with a configurable ACDC power supply and impressive features, is said to set a new standard in the industry.

Power and Versatility

The FC15M medical capacitor charging power supply offers an impressive power capacity of up to 1500 Watts. It can effortlessly provide capacitor charging as well as ACDC low voltage system power, thanks to its design and intelligent control. With the option to add various low voltage modules, the FC15M offers unparalleled flexibility, enabling it to power other systems and applications.

Reliable and Efficient Performance

Equipped with internal fan cooling, the FC15M ensures optimal thermal management, guaranteeing consistent performance even in demanding environments. Its impressive pulse-to-pulse stability ensures precise power delivery for critical medical laser applications. The supply also boasts exceptional reliability, with a Mean Time Between Failures (MTBF) exceeding 900,000 hours, providing peace of mind for long-term operation. Additionally, the FC15M features level 4 input surge protection, ensuring the safety of the connected equipment.

Certification and Compliance

The FC15M adheres to stringent medical standards, including IEC60601-1 3rd edition and IEC60601-1-2 4th edition (EMC), ensuring compliance with the highest quality and safety requirements. With these certifications, medical professionals can confidently rely on the FC15M for their critical applications.

Flexibility and Control

The FC15M offers both analogue and digital control capabilities, allowing for seamless integration into various systems. With the PMBus interface, the power supply can support analogue and digital management, offering advanced monitoring and control functionality.

Versatile Applications

Capacitor Charger: With a power capacity of up to 1500 Watts and a voltage range of 0 to 1000 VDC, the FC15M is ideally suited for medical laser applications such as surgical lasers, laser treatment, and aesthetic treatments. Its user power limit control provides additional flexibility and customisation options.

ACDC Power Supply: The FC15M’s ACDC power supply capability, with a power output of up to 800 Watts and support for up to 10 isolated outputs, opens up a world of possibilities. It can power low voltage systems, onboard computers and displays, pumps, cooling and heating systems, and other treatment applications.

The Excelsys FC1500 Series represents the pinnacle of power supply technology for medical laser applications. With its exceptional power capacity, configurable ACDC power supply, advanced control capabilities, and unwavering reliability, the FC15M is the ultimate choice for professionals seeking the highest standards in power delivery.

For more information and to explore how the FC1500 Series can empower your medical laser applications, read here.

