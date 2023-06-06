IQE announces 200mm (8”) RGB epitaxy for microLED display qualification

IQE, the supplier of compound semiconductor wafer products and advanced material solutions to the global semiconductor industry, has launched a new portfolio of 200mm (8”) Red, Green and Blue (‘’RGB’’) epitaxial wafer products for microLED display qualification.

MicroLEDs based upon gallium nitride (GaN) and gallium arsenide (GaAs) semiconductors are a disruptive new display technology that is being designed into multiple new platforms such as wearables, AR/VR headsets and large format displays.

IQE’s GaN and GaAs epitaxy is critical in enabling faster adoption of microLEDs. This is because IQE’s leading technology, high-volume manufacturing platforms and resulting scale provide customers with a commercial advantage.

The launch of IQE’s differentiated microLED wafer products will provide its customers with faster-time-to-market options for display-level qualification. With multi-wavelength solutions available at wafer diameters including new options at 200mm (8”), IQE is delivering qualified foundry capacity from its multi-continent operations, which is a significant point of difference as it provides customers with epitaxy supply chain diversification.

By scaling the technology roadmap from 200mm (8”) to 300mm (12”), IQE will provide the industry with a cost-effective solution.

Dr. Mark J. Furlong, Executive Vice President of Business Development of IQE, commented: “We are pleased to offer our customers the industry’s broadest range of materials technology platforms for microLED display qualification. We recognise that IQE can play a critical role in accelerating the deployment of microLEDs across many end applications and the launch of this new portfolio is in line with our strategy to diversify into GaN technologies, in the high-growth display market.”