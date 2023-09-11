Leading companies to exhibit the latest innovations at Electronics Live

Some of the biggest names in electronics will present their products and services at Electronics Live on 17th January 2024 at the NCC in Birmingham

Electronics Live, the brand-new table-top event for the whole electronics supply chain, will bring together cutting-edge components and complete systems from the best companies in the business.

The exhibition will make its debut at the National Conference Centre (NCC) in Birmingham on 17 January 2024 from 10am to 4pm, along with Instrumentation Live – a showcase of the latest technology in the fields of test, measurement and control.

Meet industry innovators

The latest manufacturers, suppliers and distributors to sign up to exhibit include:

Ashlea Components, Astute, Binder, BVM, Crystal Tech, Cupio, Edac, Force Technologies, G English, Incap, Iota, Jauch, Lincoln Binns, Midas, PCB recruitment, SE Semi, Tr Fastening, Trojan Electronics, Vision Engineering, and Yamaichi.

Electronics Live will provide a unique opportunity to see these industry leaders and more all under one roof.

If that wasn’t enough, your free badge will also include entry to the National Motorcycle Museum.

So, if you’re a purchasing manager, influencer or key decision-maker looking to source ground-breaking products and solutions, network with peers, and to stay up-to-date with the latest developments, look no further than Electronics Live.

Party time

Tickets are also now on sale for the Electronics Live afterparty (17th January 2024, National Conference Centre). Held to celebrate Components in Electronics (CIE) magazine’s 40th birthday, the evening event is open to all electronics professionals and will include networking opportunities, a three-course dinner and live music. We hope you can join us for the celebrations!

