Liquid Crystal Optical Components – A fast, efficient and reliable alternative to electro-mechanics?

Think of liquid crystal technology and you probably automatically think of displays. You may not know however that liquid crystal materials can be used in a variety of light control and modulation applications. From welding to machine vision, biometrical sensing to videography, liquid crystal (LC) optical components play a critical role by controlling the polarisation state of light passing through the LC cell. What’s more, given their solid-state nature, fast switch rate and proven reliability in terms of accuracy and product lifetime, liquid crystals can have significant advantages over other technologies.

AP Technologies, the opto-electronic specialists, provides OEM system integrators with three classes of liquid crystal components:

For intensity and polarisation control:

– Fast optical shutters

– Polarisation modulators and rotators

– Fast optical shutters – Polarisation modulators and rotators For photography and videography applications:

– Variable Neutral Density filters

Fast Optical Shutters

Based on nematic crystals, fast optical shutter (FOS) devices offer control of transmission by varying an externally controlled voltage. The shutter is composed of a polarisation modulator made up of either a single, or two liquid crystal cells positioned between two orthogonal linear polarisers. Application of voltage across the LC cell reorientates the LC matrix and so the transmittance of light.

One distinctive feature of fast optical shutters is the potential for grey-scale operation. By varying the applied voltage, the fast optical shutter can operate between fully open and fully closed.

The range we offer comprises:

FOS – GP shutter for visible wavelengths, wide-view and reduced closed state light leakage at oblique angles

FOS(G2) – Second generation shutter similar to FOS with improved switching times

FOS(G2)-CE – Dual-cell contrast enhanced (≥120,000:1) version of FOS(G2)

X-FOS(G2) – Extra-fast 2nd generation FOS

PolarSpeed® – Ultra-fast symmetrical switching FOS

FOS-NIR – Broadband visible and NIR (up to 2000nm) FOS with hard coat film on the outer surface

Polarisation Modulators and Rotators

Liquid crystal Fast Polarisation Modulator (FPM) and Variable Polarisation Rotator (VPR) components contain no moving parts, are vibration-free, and have a small form factor.

Application of a voltage to the liquid crystal-based polariser changes the orientation of the LC matrix and as a result the polarisation of light passing through the device.

Different models possess different properties and so are appropriate for a variety of applications:

FPM(L) – Suitable for customers seeking a general-purpose modulator. High contrast between polarisation outputs at moderate drive voltage. Fast switching.

FPM(L)-NIR(1100) – Visible and near-infrared operation from 400nm to >2000nm, the standard model is optimised for maximum polarisation contrast at 1,100nm. For OEM applications it is possible to specify the maximum wavelength.

X-FPML – The best model for high-frequency operation and the fastest single-cell modulator with extra-fast switching speeds.

X-FPM(4L) – For polarisation imaging this model employs a dual-cell structure in order to achieve switching between four linear polarisation states through 135°.

PolarSpeed®-M(L) – The PolarSpeed® modulator is especially suitable for demanding high frame rate applications, such as time-multiplexed stereoscopic 3D, and is compatible with up to 540FPS operation. This dual-cell modulator offers unprecedented 30µs symmetrical switching times in both directions

VPR (Variable Polarisation Rotator) – The VPR differs from all other polarisation modulator models by offering continuous analogue rotation of linear polarisation output states between 0° and 180°.

All FOS, FPM and VPR models feature an anti-reflective (AR) coating to minimise surface reflection but for mono imaging applications requiring minimum wavefront distortion we recommend the “IQ” variants which feature optically flat cover slides with high performance AR-coating.

Variable Neutral Density Filters (vNDF)

Our vNDF models are optimised for full colour imaging applications with a flat transmission curve across visible wavelengths together with low off-axis transmission loss and colour shift. By controlling the amount of light entering the camera, the user is able to work with variables such as aperture, exposure time and sensor sensitivity and without concern for overexposure.

The new PolarView®-eND (electronic neutral density) filter is the first front-mounted electronic neutral density filter that offers accurate, continuously adjustable neutral density filtration over a 1.5 to 5, or 2 to 7 stop range. It is designed to work in a conventional matte box or lens adapter mount and has negligible vignetting across the frame. The PolarView®-eND is also compatible with fixed type internal ND filters on cameras like the ARRI Alexa Mini LF and Sony Venice 2.

The PolarView®-eND represents a significant development for cameras. By positioning the filter in front of rather than behind the lens, density strengths, vignette, flare, and dust are not magnified and so the image is not contaminated. It offers camera users a new level of control over their images, without the need to change filters during use. This can save time and improve the overall quality of the image.

Additional details:

Available in matte box-sized and lens adapter-sized versions.

Designed to match full frame digital SLR image sensors with an outline of 44.0x 33.6mm² and a 38.0 x 26.0mm² switching area

Custom sizes possible, including 40 x 30mm² and 2″ x 2″

Can be used with a variety of cinema cameras, including the ARRI Alexa Mini LF, Sony Venice 2, RED VV, and Panavision DXL2.

It has a battery life of up to 10 hours.

Ruggedized

Made in Sweden.

About AP Technologies

AP Technologies are a UK distributor of optoelectronic components with over 30 years of experience supplying an exceptionally broad range of cutting-edge products from trusted suppliers around the world. We work with customers to recommend the best solution for each application and platform.

The products we supply are used in a wide range of applications in markets including industrial, scientific, military, medical and hazard and threat detection. Our technologies include light emitting diodes, laser diodes and thermal IR emitters; silicon photodiodes, silicon photomultipliers (SiPMs) and lead-salt detectors; data acquisition systems and photon counting electronics; liquid crystal shutters, polarisation controllers and filters; UV, visible, NIR and SWIR spectrometers and light sources; and fibre optic components and instruments.

Contact AP Technologies to discuss your variable filter requirements:

info@aptechnologies.co.uk |+44 (0)1225 780400 | www.aptechnologies.co.uk