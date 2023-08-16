Litemax unveils 7-inch touch panel PC with “remarkable” 800:1 contrast ratio

Display Technology, based in Huntingdon, has introduced the IPPS-0702 from Litemax. Litemax, renowned for their leading development in industrial displays and computer solutions based in Taiwan, brings their expertise to the forefront.

Designed to excel in extreme temperatures, the IPPS-0702 7-inch touch Panel PC is said to be meticulously crafted to thrive in a diverse range of environments, showcasing its remarkable adaptability. With a wide operating temperature range spanning from -20 to 70℃, this panel PC stands strong even in the face of challenging conditions.

Seamless Performance with Flexible Power Supply: Providing a power supply input ranging from 5V to 16V, it is designed to guarantee uninterrupted operation across various power systems. This adaptable range ensures continuous performance, positioning it as a suitable solution for applications sensitive to power fluctuations.

The IPPS-0702 showcases an impressive contrast ratio that can reach up to 800, resulting in captivating clarity and depth across every display. Whether you’re dealing with intricate data visualisation or engaging multimedia content, this panel PC elevates your viewing experience to an entirely new level.

With its versatile capabilities, the IPPS-0702 is suited for a wide range of applications, including automation, industrial processes, and transportation environments.

For more information about the IPPS-0702 click here