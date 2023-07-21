Magnachip expands its 7th-generation MXT LV MOSFET line-up for battery protection circuits of mobile devices

Magnachip Semiconductor has released four new MXT LV Metal-Oxide-Semiconductor Field-Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), using Super-Short Channel technology, to further expand Magnachip’s seventh-generation MXT LV MOSFET line-up for battery protection circuits of mobile devices.

Super-Short Channel is Magnachip’s latest design technology to reduce R on (the resistance of MOSFETs during on-state operation) by shortening the channel length between the source and the drain. The R on of these new MOSFETs has been reduced by 24~40%, compared to previous generations, and as a result, the battery performance is improved with low power losses when a battery is charging or discharging.

In addition, Magnachip provides customized design service for these products, based on the application specifications and battery capacities, so the sizes of the MOSFETs can be reduced by 5 to 20% respectively.

With these technical capabilities, flexible design and compact size options, the extended MXT LV MOSFET line-up satisfies the various technical requirements of a wide range of mobile devices, from premium foldable phones to wireless earphones.

“Magnachip has released five new MXT LV MOSFETs for battery protection circuits so far this year,” said YJ Kim, CEO of Magnachip. “We will continue to create premium MOSFETs that offer great power efficiency and outstanding performance for mobile devices to solidify our presence in the market.”

Product features

7th–generation silicon trench technology

Reduced R on by approximately 24%~40% compared to the previous generations

by approximately 24%~40% compared to the previous generations Enhanced switching speed through low total gate charge

Outstanding thermal properties

Solutions for a wide range of mobile devices

Family of 7th-generation MXT LV MOSFETs

Product VDS R DS(on) 1 R SS(on) 2 Package MDWC12D028ERH 12V 2.8mΩ WLCSP MDWC12D044E 12V – 4.4mΩ WLCSP MDWC22D020E 22V – 2.0mΩ WLCSP MDW24D048E 24V 4.8mΩ – Wafer MDW24D150E 24V 15.0mΩ – Wafer

1 R DS(on) : the resistance between the drain and the source of MOSFETs during on-state operation

2 R SS(on) : the resistance between the source terminals of MOSFETs connected in series during on-state operation

