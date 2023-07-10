METCASE’s TECHNOMET instrument enclosures now with flat or sloping front panels

METCASE’s premium TECHNOMET desktop/portable instrument enclosures can now be specified with or without a sloping front for easier viewing.

Highly attractive TECHNOMET is suitable for medical and wellness devices, industrial control, test and measurement, peripheral devices and interfaces, switchboxes, communications and laboratory equipment.

These advanced aluminium enclosures feature a modern and cohesive design. Diecast aluminium bezels at the front and rear fit flush with the main case body. Snap-on trims hide the case and front panel fixing screws. The anodised front panel (accessory) and removable rear panel are both recessed to protect keypads, displays, connectors and switches.

The internal chassis is pre-punched for three, five, seven or nine PCB guide rails: circuit boards slide in and out for quick and easy installation, inspection and maintenance. There are also four M3 PCB mounting pillars in the base. All case panels are fitted with M4 threaded pillars for earth connections.

TECHNOMET is available in 11 sizes from 225 x 200 x 75 mm to 350 x 320 x 150 mm. Eight sizes can be specified with a tilt/swivel carry handle as standard, enabling users to select the perfect viewing angle. Many other sizes feature ABS side handles as standard for easy portability. All the enclosures are supplied with four modern ABS feet with non-slip pads.

The enclosures are offered in two standard colours: light grey (RAL 7035) and anthracite (RAL 7016). Custom colours are also available on request.

Accessories include front panels, PCB guides and M3 PCB/panel fixing screws.

METCASE can supply TECHNOMET fully customised. Services include custom sizes (height, width and depth), custom front panels, CNC machining, fixings and inserts, painting/finishing, and photo-quality digital printing of graphics, legends and logos.

View the METCASE website for more information:

https://www.metcase.co.uk/en/Metal-Enclosures/Technomet.htm