Microchip slashes time to innovation with “industry’s most power-efficient mid-range FPGA industrial edge stack”, more core library IP and conversion tools

The new imperatives of the intelligent edge – power efficiency, security and reliability – are forcing system architects and design engineers to find new solutions. For the growing number of system designers switching to PolarFire FPGAs and SoCs, Microchip Technology has announced new development resources and design services to aid the move, including – what it describes as – the industry’s first mid-range industrial edge stack, ready-to-customize cryptography and boot libraries of soft intellectual property (IP) and new tools to convert existing FPGA designs to PolarFire devices.

The additions expand Microchip FPGA’s comprehensive suite of tools and services supporting the proven PolarFire family of devices – which includes the only RISC-V SoC FPGA shipping in volume production.

“The intelligent edge demands the very best in power efficiency, security, safety and reliability,” said Shakeel Peera, vice president of strategy for Microchip FPGA. “Our new mid-range industrial edge stack and related tools offer more than just automation IP and enable secure edge compute, analytics, machine learning and high-availability data interconnects for Industrial IoT end points.”

“Customers are switching to PolarFire FPGAs and SoCs because they can create products that weren’t possible before, establish clear product differentiation and accelerate their time to innovation,” said Bruce Weyer, corporate vice president of Microchip FPGA. “Our mid-range technology leadership and unmatched RISC-V-based compute solutions offer system architects unprecedented design flexibility and efficiency.”

To back its FPGA-based embedded processor portfolio, Microchip offers broad RISC-V development support with more than 60 companies now in its Mi-V ecosystem.

The seven new resources and conversion tools offer immediate benefits at every stage of design and development and make it easier than ever to switch to PolarFire FPGAs and SoCs. They include:

Microchip FPGA’s Libero SoC Design Suite integrates a rich IP library (available in evaluation, no-charge and RTL versions), and the VectorBlox Accelerator supports the most common frameworks. Both are available to license, including no-charge versions, from Microchip’s Purchasing and Client Services website at www.microchipdirect.com. The OPC/UA industrial edge stack is expected to be available this quarter. Specific pricing is available on request. PolarFire FPGA and SoC development kits and hardware are also available on this website.