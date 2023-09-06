Micropower, push-pull, unipolar hall switches from Diodes Incorporated save board space in battery-powered applications

Diodes Incorporated has introduced two new portfolios of monolithic, unipolar Hall-effect switches designed for proximity sensing in battery-powered applications. With an ultra-low 1.1µA supply current at 1.85V, and 1.6µA at 1.6V to 5.5V, these devices are suitable for battery-powered portable equipment like smartphones, laptops, and wearables. The devices are also suitable for domestic appliances, game consoles, and industrial hardware use.

The 1.6V to 5.5V operating voltage of these Hall-effect switches allows them to be powered directly from a portable device’s battery, eliminating the area and cost of power conversion. Output 1 in the dual-output AH139x series responds to a North pole, while Output 2 responds to a South pole with typical operating points of 25G (AH1391) and 30G (AH1392). The single output on the AH138x series responds to a South pole on the part-marking side with typical operating points of 18G (AH1381), 30G (AH1382), and 45G (AH1383).

The tight operating window of these switches ensures a lower magnetic spread, while their chopper-stabilized design is said to provide minimal switch point drift and superior temperature stability. For robustness, these devices have strong human body model (HBM) electrostatic discharge (ESD) protection: 8kV for the AH138x and 6kV for the AH139x series. In addition, these devices have push-pull outputs that do not require an external pull-up resistor, simplifying system design, saving board space, and lowering the bill of materials.

To ensure their suitability in small form-factor applications, all devices are provided in the industry’s smallest packages: DFN1010-4 and DFN1410-4. The AH1381, AH1382, and AH1383 versions are additionally available in SOT23 packaging. In 1,000 piece quantities, the AH138x series is available in DFN packages at $0.17 and in SOT23 packages at $0.16. The AH139x series is available in DFN packages at $0.18 in 1,000 piece quantities. These, and the full portfolio of Hall-effect switches are included in the Hall-effect sensor part selector.

