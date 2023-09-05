Motion sensing for street lighting and aisle applications made easy

Panasonic Industry introduces the new PaPIRs Ultra Wide and Long Distance Detection Type

The world’s most compact long-range passive infrared motion sensor from Panasonic Industry (PaPIRs) has recently been introduced: The new Ultra Wide and Long Distance Detection Type for installation heights of up to 15 m and a maximum field of view (FOV) of 91.6° x 45.4° sets new standards in terms of lens size, detection area and integration options.

For miniaturizing motion detectors where PIR sensors with small but extremely sensitive pyroelectric sensor elements must be used, PaPIRs Motion Sensors set their own unparalleled standards.

With its incredibly small lens diameter of only 32.6mm and a detection area of 30.9 meters by 12.6 meters at an installation height of 15 meters, the new Ultra Wide and Long Distance Detection Type is the most compact long-range sensor available on the market, making it ideal for high-ceiling installations.

The configuration of the 188 detection zones enables exceptional detection of radial movement and minimizes blind spots, ensuring that no motion goes unnoticed.

By precisely identifying human presence, the sensor provides accurate data for lighting control, resulting in optimal illumination and significant energy savings.

In addition to its exceptional performance, the Ultra-Wide and Long-Distance Detection type is easy to install and integrate into existing lighting systems. It features the following user-friendly interfaces:

Digital (open-drain output)

Analog (op-amp output)

and supports seamless integration with various lighting control protocols. The robust and UV-stabilized lens ensures durability, making it suitable for both indoor and outdoor environments.

“We are thrilled to introduce the new Ultra Wide and Long Distance Detection sensor to the market,” says Robert Spiegler, Lead Product Manager, Solution Business at Panasonic Industry Europe. “This new PaPIRs sensor showcases our commitment to delivering innovative lighting control components that enhance efficiency, and sustainability. We are confident it will streamline sensor integration in aisle and street lighting applications, while providing our customers with unmatched levels of performance, reliability, and speed to market”

To learn more about the new ultra-wide and long-distance PaPIRs sensor, please visit Passive Infrared Motion Sensors – PaPIRs | Panasonic Industry Europe GmbH