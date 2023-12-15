Moxa unveils private 5G cellular gateways to help boost 5G adoption in existing industrial networks

Moxa Inc., a specialist in industrial communications and networking, has launched the CCG-1500 Series industrial 5G cellular gateways to help customers embrace the benefits of private 5G in industrial applications. The CCG-1500 Series gateways provide 3GPP 5G connectivity for both Ethernet and serial devices to simplify industrial private 5G deployments, such as AMR/AGV* applications in smart manufacturing and logistics, and unmanned truck fleets in mining.

The CCG-1500 Series gateways act as an ARM-based media and protocol converter with a built-in 5G/LTE module, leveraging Snapdragon X55 5G Modem-RF System. These industrial gateways, the product of collaboration with industry partners, incorporate a broad range of technologies and protocols to enable interoperability and compatibility with major 5G RANs (Radio Access Networks) and 5G core networks from providers such as Ericsson, NEC, and Nokia.

OT-to-5G Conversion

The compact CCG-1500 Series gateways feature 5G speeds up to 920 Mbps and serial/Ethernet-to-5G conversion for private networks. These functions will help transform and expand industrial operations by bridging OT networks and 5G systems. Equipped with two Gigabit ports and one serial port, the CCG-1500 Series provides robust connectivity while dual-SIM support provides carrier failover for extra reliability.

“So many industrial IoT (IIoT) devices such as sensors, controllers, IP cameras, and legacy endpoints simply lack support for cellular connectivity.” said Ryan Teng, Industrial Wireless Business Manager at Moxa. “The highly power-efficient CCG-1500 Series gateways can backhaul Ethernet and serial traffic to a private 5G cellular network to fulfill the dynamic network needs of industrial applications while also saving costs and resources.”

5G Ecosystem Collaborations

Moxa has established a dedicated engineering team that works closely with key players in the 5G ecosystem to develop innovative 5G solutions and network technologies. Collaborations also extend to conducting module- and system-level tests according to the 3GPP 5G standard. Additionally, Moxa is leveraging Qualcomm Technologies’ powerful QXDM Professional™ Tool, which helped Moxa’s engineering team to become more proficient in 5G product development.

“This collaboration between Qualcomm Technologies and Moxa will help push industrial IoT forward in Taiwan and beyond,” said ST Liew Vice President, QUALCOMM CDMA Technologies Asia-Pacific Pte. Ltd. and President, Qualcomm Taiwan, South East Asia, Australia and New Zealand “Thanks to our modem-RF system technology and Moxa’s track record of creating robust 5G cellular gateways, we are creating more reliable connectivity to power more use cases in the industrial automation field.”

Solid Deployment Record

“With a proven track record of over 20 successful private 5G proof-of-concept (PoC) and proof-of-business (PoB) projects in vertical markets including manufacturing, warehousing, and logistics, Moxa is well on track to deploying a private 5G network for industrial automation at a high-end manufacturing site.” said Dr. David Chen, Director of R&D Center at Moxa. “With the CCG-1500 Series gateways complementing our OT expertise and established capabilities, we are well-positioned to capitalize on emerging opportunities in the private 5G market in the coming few years.”

Summary

The CCG-1500 Series industrial gateways feature high 5G speed, ultra-low latency, enhanced security, and dual-SIM support to ensure redundant cellular and seamless OT-IT communications over 5G. The CCG-1500 Series is the latest addition to Moxa’s vast solution portfolio. These industrial gateways share a common set of network interoperability, reliability, and security features to help integrate 5G functionality with existing industrial networks and systems.

Supports global private 5G bands

Supports serial/Ethernet-to-5G connectivity to speed up private 5G network deployments

Cellular redundancy with dual-SIM support

8-watt low power consumption under normal operating conditions

Compact size and smart LED design for easier installation and troubleshooting

-40 to 70°C wide operating temperature with 5G enabled

*AMR: Autonomous Mobile Robots; AGV: Automated Guided Vehicles

