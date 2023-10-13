NeoCortec to present and exhibit at Wireless Congress: Systems and Applications 2023

NeoCortec, the experts on wireless connectivity and providers of ultra-low-power bi-directional wireless mesh network hardware and software solutions, will have a strong presence at the upcoming 20th Wireless Congress: Systems and Applications 2023 at Konferenzzentrum Munich, Germany on 7th and 8th November 2023.

Speaking at the event on 8th November from 13.30h-14h, Thomas Steen Halkier, NeoCortec CEO, will present how the ultra-low power, scalable and easy-to-install NeoMesh protocol stack is capable of leveraging the LoRa modulation technique to enable long range mesh networks and how the modulation affects the performance of the NeoMesh wireless system.

Within the venue NeoCortec will install a NeoMesh sensor network and visitors to their table-top stand will be able to see the network mapped out using NeoCortec’s NeoMesh network management tool software.

Furthermore, visitors to NeoCortec’s stand will be able to meet with independent wireless technology expert, Harald Naumann who will be available to discuss their particular application. Finally, Zoltan Kiss, Export Manager and Head of R&D at Endrich Bauelemente Vertriebs GmbH will be giving a presentation on 8th November from 14h-14.30h about “Integrating NeoCortec low power wireless ad-hoc mesh networks to the Endrich IoT Ecosystem to support predictive maintenance”.

Comments Halkier: “We are excited to meet the audience at the prestigious Wireless Congress in Munich and hope to be able to demonstrate a NeoMesh solution that is well-suited to their application.”

Being a ‘Gold Sponsor’ of the 20th Wireless Congress: Systems and Applications 2023, NeoCortec can provide interested attendees with a discount code for the registration fee for the congress. Please send an email to info@neocortec.com to receive your discount code.

www.neocortec.com