Neousys releases a market-leading Intel 12th-gen Edge AI platform supporting an 130W NVIDIA RTX GPU

Neousys Technology, a provider of rugged embedded systems, has announced its Nuvo-9160GC, a wide-temperature edge AI platform with, what is said to be, superior CPU and GPU performance by leveraging Intel’s 12th-Gen platform and an 130W NVIDIA RTX GPU card. Neousys says that it remains ahead of the pack as one of the pioneers to release a ruggedized Intel 12th-Gen Core industrial computer with support for a GPU card. Featuring true wide-temperature operation, rich camera connectivity, and flexible expansion, Nuvo-9160GC is suitable for robotic guidance, autonomous mobile robot (AMR), intelligent video analytics or teleoperation in forestry and construction industries.

Benefiting from the cutting-edge Intel 7 photolithography, Intel’s 12th-Gen processors can offer up to 16 cores/ 24 threads with 1.8x the performance improvement compared to previous Intel 11th/10th-Gen platforms, and the latest 130W NVIDIA RTX GPU contributes up to 9 TFLOPS of FP32 performance to fuel real-time AI inference analytics applications for multiple cameras. The two are part of Nuvo-9160GC’s vital integral components in providing industrial automation with AI inference computation performances.

Nuvo-9160GC inherits a tested and proven thermal design to guarantee reliable system operation from -25°C to 60°C. The passive-cooling design is coupled with an in-house designed motherboard circuit that strategically disperses heat-generating components, and a patented Cassette module to segregate and ventilate the 130W NVIDIA RTX GPU card. The system has six onboard GbE ports and six USB 3 ports. With the patented MezIO expansion, Nuvo-9160GC can support up to ten GigE or USB 3 cameras in a compact architecture, making it ideal for consolidating and miniaturizing multiple camera vision-based platforms. There are also expansion slots for wireless internet modules such as WiFi or 4G LTE / 5G NR, and flexible data storage options including an M.2 2280 Gen4x4 slot for NVMe with up to 7000 MB/s high speed read/ write and two 2.5″ SATA HDD/SSD for storage capacity.

“We believe the integration of the latest Intel CPU and NVIDIA RTX GPU card is the key to providing a balanced and optimized CPU/ GPU performance for rule-based computer vision and AI inspection. With an advanced industrial-grade thermal and power design, performance enhancements, and comprehensive I/Os, Nuvo-9160GC is the perfect industrial edge AI inference platform for autonomous factory, logistic, and machines,” said Kaichu Wu, product manager at Neousys Technology.

https://www.neousys-tech.com/en/