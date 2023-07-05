Neousys Technology honoured by Vision Systems Design 2023 Innovators Awards Program

Neousys Technology, an industry-leading provider of rugged embedded systems, has announced that its intelligent frame grabber card PCIe-NX154PoE has been recognized among the best in machine vision by the judges of the Vision Systems Design 2023 Innovators Awards program. The judging panel consisted of esteemed experts from system integrators and end-user companies.

“The Vision Systems Design team would like to congratulate Neousys Technology for their score in the 2023 Innovators Awards program,” says Linda Wilson, Editor in Chief. “Each year this unbiased and increasingly competitive program aims to celebrate the most innovative products and systems in machine vision. The Neousys team should be very proud.”

PCIe-NX154PoE is an innovative solution for upgrading existing AOI systems for advanced AI-enabled inspections. Powered by NVIDIA’s Jetson Orin NX SoM, the intelligent frame grabber supports 4x PoE+ ports and offers 100 TOPS INT8 of AI performance for existing 19” rack-mount IPCs or expansion box PCs. Unlike mainstream standalone Jetson Orin NX computers, PCIe-NX154PoE is an Orin NX computer on a half-length, single slot, PCIe form factor. Benefiting from 25W low power consumption, -25°C to 60°C wide operating temperature, Windows and Linux compatibility, PCIe-NX154PoE can quickly adapt and offer AI computing power to existing rule-based 19″ rack mount AOI computers without any other upgrades. It is a simple and efficient way to implement AI processing into legacy AOI systems.

“We position PCIe-NX154PoE as a gentle AI upgrade. It helps customers enable AI capability and improve camera connectivity on existing AOI systems, from 19″ rack mount IPCs to expandable box PCs, instead of replacing the whole hardware system with an extended power budget and thermal solution for GPU cards,” said Kaichu Wu, Product Manager of Neousys Technology.

