New Keyed SMA Family for fibre optic connectors eliminates connection errors in multi-fibre systems

OMC, the specialist in optoelectronics design & manufacture, has announced a new family of four Keyed SMA fibre optic connectors with “clockface” keys in four different positions. Originally designed in response to a customer request for a keyed connector for a four-channel installation, the new family of four Keyed SMA connectors overcomes installation errors by effectively engineering them out.

The usual way of connecting multiple fibre optic cables in a system is to tag each cable with an identity tag and match them up, but this method is by no means foolproof, and time-consuming errors are quite easy to make. Each of the four OMC Keyed SMA family housings features a key in a different position, rather like a clockface with keys at the 12, 3. 6 and 9 positions. Using the separate keyways, it is impossible to connect the wrong fibre optic cable to the wrong slot. Connectors and device housings with custom keyway positions for greater numbers of channels can also be produced on request.

As an additional benefit, the keyway eliminates rotational variation in the SMA connector mating, enhancing performance consistency and link reliability.

Said to be widely recognised as one of the world’s leading manufacturers of fibre optic systems, OMC’s connectors and housed fibre optic transmitters and receivers are produced primarily to all-metal designs and are used in industrial and other environments such as mass-transit systems, where longevity, reliability and durability is essential. For other critical applications, such as MRI scanners, life-support equipment, power grid equipment and secure, interference-free communications for defence and banking systems, standard off-the-shelf fibre optic components cannot meet the optical performance window. OMC’s proprietary Active Alignment Technology optimises each device and is relied on by its global end customer base, which includes such names as National Grid, CERN, the NHS and the Ministry of Defence.

