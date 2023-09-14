New KIA EV9 utilizes TouchNetix’ smart surface for dashboard controls

TouchNetix, a provider of user interface chips and next generation touch technology, has announced that its AX54A chip has been selected by Alps Electric Korea Co., Ltd. and KIA for the newly released KIA EV9 electric SUV.

The aXiom AX54A chip enables a row of surface touch buttons. This feature is a hidden and back-lighted smart surface on the dashboard that is actuated by touching. The patented TouchNetix force sensing technology provides an additional layer of functional safety during user interaction. These buttons provide a home function for users alongside audio video navigation (AVN) for the infotainment system. Through aXiom’s single chip technology, touch, force sensing and haptic triggering are also enabled, allowing KIA and Alps Alpine to integrate all these functions using one device.

Jeong Byeongeon, engineering group leader (R&D) at Alps Electric Korea Co. Ltd., said: “Although a highly complex project, the expertise from TouchNetix’ engineering team has been crucial in providing a high-quality solution for KIA. Their on-site support and understanding of the product concept have proven pivotal. We look forward to working with TouchNetix again in the future.”

Vegard Wollan, CEO at TouchNetix added: “Developing this highly innovative solution alongside Alps Alpine has been a challenging but fantastic experience. Through close cooperation with the Alps Alpine team, we have developed a user friendly and intuitive solution for one of the world’s greatest automotive manufacturers. Our aXiom technology is increasingly being recognised as the perfect solution for hidden and back-lighted smart surfaces and I’m delighted to see this launched in the market for the first time with the KIA EV9.”

The AX54A chip is suitable for smart surface solutions and delivers additional features including:

3D proximity and hover sensing, enabling air gestures.

Multi-force sensing and low-latency haptic triggering.

Integrated support for passive and active Dial-on-Display.

Supporting curved shapes, thick lenses and finger guiding overlays.

Compatible with smart surfaces, including wood, plastic, foam, and leatherette.

Parallel multi-touch and multi-force, enabling safety-enhancing systemic redundancy.

The aXiom AX54A chip is available now and in stock.

www.touchnetix.com