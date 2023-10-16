New MOSFET relay offers high voltage capability in a miniature SSOP package

16 hours ago Industrial, News, Switches 9 Views

Panasonic Industry has extended its successful HF high-functioned series of its PhotoMOS MOSFET relays with a high voltage and high-capacity version in a very compact housing. The new AQY206GV relay features a load voltage of 600 V in a miniature SSOP package and ensures quiet, fast and bounce-free switching in a wide range of applications like modern industrial equipment, testing and measuring equipment, inspection machines as well as multi-point recorder.

Benefiting from high-speed operation due to small T-on and T-off, a low on-resistance of typically 8 Ohms and an I/O isolation voltage of 1,500 Vrms, AQY206GV relays can withstand high operating temperatures of up to +105 degrees Celsius.

Comments Chaithra Bhat Beedubail, product manager at Panasonic Industry: “Our new AQY206GV MOSFET relay are the perfect extension to our proven HF high-functioned series as they offer high capacity switching with low input power in a miniature SSOP package.”

To learn more about Panasonic Industry’s new PhotoMOS® AQY206GV MOSFET relays please visit: HF series, High functioned – with low ON resistance | Panasonic Industry Europe GmbH

Check Also

NeoCortec to present and exhibit at Wireless Congress: Systems and Applications 2023

NeoCortec, the experts on wireless connectivity and providers of ultra-low-power bi-directional wireless mesh network hardware …

© Copyright 2023, Components in Electronics. Specialist Business Media Limited. All rights reserved.
Registered in England No: 1771113. VAT No: 834 8567 90.
Registered Office: © Datateam Business Media, 15a London Road, Maidstone, Kent ME16 8LY. United Kingdom