New resistive and Wilkinson Power Dividers for space, defence and communication markets

Smiths Interconnect has launched its new High Frequency Surface Mount Resistive and Wilkinson Dividers in DC 50GHz frequency range. The Resistive Power Divider Series is designed to offer excellent broadband performance, fitting a wide range of requirements up to 50 GHz in a compact footprint.

The Wilkinson Power Divider Series offers multiple off-the- shelf options suitable for a wide range of requirements up to 40GHz and are designed for demanding applications where performance and isolation is required in more targeted frequency bands. The Series is also designed as a platform for custom solutions where unique design challenges may be present. “This Series of Chip Resistive and Wilkinson Dividers complements our existing line of surface mount high frequency board level components pushing the boundaries of size, weight and power with each new design and expanding our offering for Space, Defence and Communication systems”, explained Tullio Panarello, VP and general manager of the Fibre Optics and RF Components Business Unit at Smiths Interconnect.

Smiths Interconnect high frequency surface mount Power Dividers are a totally passive solution with multiple band options allowing RF designers to reach more precise splitting and combining in higher frequency application in a repeatable surface mountable solution.

The Resistive Power Divider Series is suitable for multiple markets and applications offering:

Configurable design approach provides optimized solutions for dividing and combining.

Broadband frequency DC 50GHz surface-mount provides for an excellent electrical performance and offers all the flexibility of a discrete component.

2-way resistive dividers with equal and unequal power ratios can be expanded into more complex structures such as 4-way, 6-way, 8-way

It is possible to customize the design for a specific size and position of input and the outputs.

Total thin film process provides tight features tolerances allowing excellent part repeatability.

Electrical and thermal performances tested through simulation analysis and real-life tests to ensure series qualification.

The Wilkinson Power Dividers Series is suitable for multiple markets and applications and offerings:

Better insertion loss performance than resistive power dividers

Frequency offering up to 40GHz supporting a wide array of markets and applications.

Proven thin-film process technology provides small size, light weight, and level of power in a cost-effective, easy-to-implement surface mount solution.

Splitters are offer in equal and unequal split configurations in frequency bands for various applications.

Electrical and thermal performances testing to ensure series qualification.

www.smiths.com.