Nordic Semiconductors’ intelligent nPM1300 power management IC now available from Farnell

Farnell has added Nordic Semiconductors’ nPM1300 Power Management IC to its semiconductor portfolio to enhance the offering for connectivity of devices.

The nPM1300 offers a simplified solution to system design by integrating essential functions that are necessary for embedded designs into a single, compact package. Its high efficiency power regulation provides designers with longer run times and efficient battery charging, while reducing the number of required components.

The nPM1300 integrates many intelligent system management functions, including integrated hard reset functionality for one or two buttons, accurate battery fuel gauging, a system-level watchdog, power loss warning and recovery from failed boot. These functions are typically added using discrete components in Bluetooth Low Energy (LE) embedded designs, while the nPM1300 includes them in a single package.

Key features of the nPM1300 Power Management IC include:

32 – 800 mA battery charger.

Two 200 mA buck DCDC regulators.

Two 100 mA Load switches, alternatively 50 mA LDO.

Five GPIOs.

Three LED drivers.

Controlled via I2C compatible TWI.

USB-C compatibility.

Jose Lok, product category director, Semiconductor, Farnell said: “The nPM1300 is a compelling addition to our portfolio because of the multiple advantages it offers to developers. Every incremental saving in product development time and space accrues to the benefit of the end user, and the broader marketplace.”

Nordic Semiconductor says that it plays a key role in the realisation of the wireless future and is committed to ultra-low power wireless technology.

Nordic Semiconductors’ Intelligent nPM1300 Power Management IC is now available from Farnell in EMEA, Newark in North America and element14 in APAC.