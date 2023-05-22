Not all M12 connectors are equal

M12 circular connectors are used in many industrial applications with multiple manufacturers supplying products produced to the IEC 61076-2-101 specification. There are M12 connectors for just about any environment you can think of.

Using Hyperboloid contact technology, the Smiths Interconnect Series W range of M12 connectors allows the connection to be kept throughout situations of ultra high vibration and shock, ensuring the equipment is always at optimal performance. This makes Series W suitable for demanding and high vibration environments such as drilling, digging and construction.

Series W is available with 4 contacts in the D-code format and up to 8 contacts in A-code. Connector shells may be over moulded or free assembly in straight or right-angle options. Pre terminated cable assemblies are available in lengths from 1m to 10m. Mounting options include cable mount, panel mount and flange.

When used in the M12 connector the Hyperboloid contact provides excellent tolerance to shock and vibration, low insertion forces, higher current ratings and longer contact life than other M12 connectors, enabling equipment manufacturers to deliver high reliability together with good value.

