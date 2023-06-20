OKW’s ‘Go-Anywhere’ MINI-DATA-BOX plastic enclosures now in customised versions

OKW’s smart new MINI-DATA-BOX plastic enclosures for ‘go-anywhere’ miniaturised electronics are now available in customised versions.

MINI-DATA-BOX is suitable for applications including IoT/IIoT, automation, security/surveillance, environmental monitoring, measurement and control, smart logistics, peripherals, interfaces and ICT.

OKW can now supply MINI-DATA-BOX fully customised. Enclosures are delivered to the customer ready for the installation of electronic components straight away – simplifying the supply chain. OKW’s customisation services include machining, lacquering, printing, laser marking, EMC shielding and assembly of accessories.

Digital printing enables OKW to add legends, logos and photo-quality graphics to enclosures. Laser marking is ideal for consecutive numbering and for very small, machine-readable QR codes, barcodes and DataMatrix codes.

MINI-DATA-BOX square and rectangular enclosures are available either with/without flanges for screws and cable ties. This enables the housings to be mounted to walls, ceilings and rails quickly and easily. Bevelled lid corners reduce weight and give the enclosures a smart ‘diamond cut’ appearance.

The lid and base have a tongue-and-groove joint that adds strength. They are assembled with tamperproof stainless steel Torx screws. Inside, there are fixing supports for PCBs and components in both the top and bottom.

MINI-DATA-BOX is available in four plan sizes (40 x 40 mm, 50 x 50 mm, 60 x 40 mm, 70 x 50 mm) and two heights (15 and 20 mm). IP 65 sealing is optional. The enclosures are moulded from UV-stable, flame-resistant ASA+PC-FR (UL 94 V-0). There are two standard colours, traffic white (RAL 9016) and anthracite grey (RAL 7016), with custom colours available on request. Accessories include IP 65 seals.

For more information, view the OKW website:

https://www.okw.co.uk/en/Plastic-enclosures/Mini-Data-Box.htm