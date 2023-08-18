One-piece 2nd generation GDBC connectors from Gigalane for complex stack ups in 5G systems now available from Powell Electronics

Now in stock at Powell Electronics, the supplier of connectors and more for high-rel applications including defence, aerospace and industrial, are 2nd generation one-piece GDBC direct board contacts from Gigalane. The simple one-piece design of the components enables a high integration and miniaturization of board-to-board and board-to-module RF interconnections. GDBC series contacts are very easy to use in the assembly as they require no SMT. They offer the lowest total-cost-of-ownership on the market and are an ideal solution for multiple connections and complex stack ups in 5G systems.
Technical details of 2nd generation GDBC contacts include a frequency from DC up to 8.5 GHz, impedance of 50 Ω, insulation resistance of 5000 MΩ and a dielectric withstand voltage of 750 Vrms. VSWR is 1.12:1 at 3.0 GHz, 1.22:1 at 6.0 GHz and 1.35:1 at 8.5 GHz.
For further information please visit: https://www.powell.com/e2wItemAdvanceSearch.aspx?ManufacturerName=GigaLane