PEI-Genesis announces acquisition of Bel Stewart s.r.o.

PEI-Genesis, a global leader in the design and assembly of custom engineered interconnect solutions, has acquired Czech Republic-based Bel Stewart s.r.o., a leading manufacturer and supplier of state-of-the-art passive systems in the field of data and telecommunication interconnection technologies. The purchase allows the company to better serve a broader range of customers’ needs for passive systems interconnect solutions.

“We consider ourselves to be the industry’s trusted advisors, focused on solving our customers’ interconnect problems,” explained Steven Fisher, President & CEO of PEI-Genesis, when announcing the acquisition. “This acquisition enhances that capability, further encouraging our customers to partner with us for a broader range of products and services.”

Bel Stewart s.r.o., which will now be known as PEI-Genesis, consists of two divisions where one operates as a distributor of other connectivity products and solutions and the other as a manufacturer of copper and fibre cable assemblies, serving end markets including telecommunications, networking, banking and public administration.

The acquisition of the business is a natural fit for PEI-Genesis, and the company assures minimal disruption to existing customers during the transition.

Both companies share common core values, integrating integrity, excellence, service and commitment to customers into every decision. This partnership will continue to bring great quality products and highly professional service to all customers in the future.

PEI-Genesis s.r.o. division will now be championed by Jonathan Parry, Senior Vice President & MD Europe of PEI-Genesis. PEI-Genesis s.r.o.’s, Catherine Deswarte will remain as Managing Director to help grow and integrate its operations into PEI-Genesis. PEI-Genesis will continue to support the existing customer network. For more information, visit https://www.peigenesis.com.