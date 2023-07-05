Pickering Electronics to launch new high temperature high voltage relay at Electronica China

Pickering Electronics, the specialist in reed relays for over 50 years, is all set to unveil its latest reed relay at the Electronica China show in Shanghai (Booth 6.2C136, July 11-13, National Exhibition and Convention Center). Introducing the 104 series high voltage single-in-line reed relay, designed to withstand higher temperatures. Visit the booth to learn more about miniaturized and high-performance relays and don’t miss a chance to connect and speak to the company’s technical experts.

The new 104HT relay can operate at up to 125°C and is part of a family of miniature high voltage reed relays from Pickering in the SIL package. Available in 1 Form A configuration, up to 4kV stand-off voltage and 5V, 12V and 24V coils. Up to 3000 Ω coil resistance. Applications are wide but include mixed signal semiconductor testers, high-end cable testers, backplane testers, medical electronics, electric vehicles, solar energy, and high voltage instrumentation.

Comments Kevin Mallett, Technical Specialist at Pickering Electronics: “Pickering is continuously developing its product offering, and we are excited to show our new developments – including this high temperature device – to attendees at the prestigious Electronica show in Shanghai. Today, Pickering’s SIL/SIP range is by far the most developed in the relay industry with some devices measuring just one quarter the size of many competitors. These small reed relays are sold in high volumes to large ATE and Semiconductor companies throughout the world.”

