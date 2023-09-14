Pickering Interfaces to showcase LXI microwave switch & signal routing solutions at Aerospace Test & Development Show 2023

Pickering Interfaces, the provider of modular signal switching & simulation products for electronic test & verification, will showcase its turnkey LXI microwave switch & signal routing subsystems on booth #633 at Aerospace Test & Development Show, Hall 7, MEETT, Toulouse, France from September 19-20, 2023.

Aerospace Test & Development Show is described as the world’s only dedicated all-sector aerospace test & development international exhibition. It brings together manufacturers of aerospace components, complete aircraft, helicopters, space exploration vessels, urban-and inter-urban passenger drones, and air-defence systems to discuss and showcase technologies, techniques and services that will reduce product failure, decrease product development cycles and costs, and improve performance and reliability. The international exhibition takes place in Toulouse, the European heartland of aviation research and development, and features over 100 of the world’s leading providers of test and development tools, technologies and services.

Outlining the turnkey LXI microwave switch & signal routing subsystems, Steve Edwards, Switching Product Manager at Pickering, explains: “We have the expertise and ability to turn your high-level requirements for a microwave switching subsystem into the fully integrated solution that you need. You provide us with your unique configuration and specification, and our engineers will work closely with you to provide a well-defined, fully integrated and supportable end product that will satisfy your microwave testing needs.”

In addition to the turnkey LXI microwave switch & signal routing subsystems demo, Pickering will also highlight its signal switching and sensor simulation technologies for electronic test & verification – including a BMS (Battery Management System) test demo, featuring battery simulator, fault insertion and programmable resistor modules, and a PXIe chassis loaded with general purpose relay modules, and thermocouple and LVDT simulators – on booth #633 at Aerospace Test & Development Show, Hall 7, MEETT, Toulouse, France from September 19-20, 2023.

Pickering Interfaces stands behind its manufactured products with a standard three-year warranty and guaranteed long-term product support. Pricing and availability information is supplied on its website at: www.pickeringtest.com

www.pickeringtest.com