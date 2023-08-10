Pockson to lead Anglia’s FAE team

Anglia Components PLC has appointed Andrew Pockson to the newly created post of engineering manager overseeing the whole of its Field Applications Engineering (FAE) team.

Commenting on the appointment, John Bowman, Marketing Director of Anglia, said: “Our successful FAE team is a real differentiator for Anglia in terms of its expertise, commitment and the depth of its relationships with our customers. It is continually growing, and it now needs a dedicated manager to ensure that the exceptional standards are maintained as it grows further, and that the team continues to be well-trained, well-resourced and well supported. Andrew Pockson is one of our most experienced and successful FAEs, and there is no one better to take on this responsibility. He is more than capable of not only leading the current team, but also of growing it as our business expands.”

Andrew Pockson added: “I am excited to accept this new role, and look forward to supporting and growing Anglia’s FAE team and ensuring that it maintains its excellent track record of securing design wins.”

He continued: “Many customers don’t realise that in addition to supporting them with semiconductors, our FAE’s can also help them with other equally essential components from our lineup of world class suppliers covering all aspects of the design. Working with our FAEs, customers can select the best solutions, including new devices which they may not be familiar with that can make a substantial difference to the size, cost and performance of their finished design.”

Andrew Pockson has been Divisional Engineering Manager at Anglia since 2005 and was Technical Marketing Manager from 1995-2000. Prior to this, he had nine years’ experience as a design engineer. He holds an HND in Electrical and Electronic Engineering. In his new role, he will report to John Bowman, Marketing Director at Anglia.

www.anglia.com