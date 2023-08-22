Register today to visit Electronics Live

See the latest innovations up close and tap into a wealth of expertise at this brand-new one-day event for the electronics industry

Electronics Live is coming to the National Conference Centre (NCC) in Birmingham on 17 January 2024. This inaugural table-top event is the perfect platform to source the latest products and solutions and to stay up-to-date with the latest developments. It’s completely free to attend and registration is now open. To secure your place, simply visit www.electronicslive.uk to register online.

Here are just five compelling reasons to visit Electronics Live…

Meet market leaders

Manufacturers, suppliers and distributors from across the electronics industry will be exhibiting at Electronics Live. This provides the ideal opportunity for busy professionals to see a wide cross section of market leaders and emerging innovators under one roof and to source solutions from businesses face-to-face.

See innovation in action

Be among the first to see the newest developments in electronics as well as some of the most disruptive technologies to hit the market. From electronic components to complete systems – we’ve got it covered.

Gain knowledge and insight from industry experts

Seek advice or get up-to-speed on the latest trends and developments in electronics by visiting industry experts on their stands.

Network with peers

Attendees can forge valuable connections with peers as well as prospective suppliers in networking areas throughout the day. CIE’s 40thanniversary party will also provide plenty more opportunities to network with the industry’s movers and shakers. This celebration of Components in Electronics (CIE) magazine’s 40th birthday will take place after Electronics Live at the same venue – the National Conference Centre. Tickets to attend the anniversary party only cost £49 per person and include a delicious three-course dinner with live music entertainment. To find out more and to book your seat, please contact Harriet Campbell on telephone number 01622 699184 or by emailing HCampbell@cieonline.co.uk

Visit Instrumentation Live

Electronics Live is co-locating with Instrumentation Live – a new event that will showcase the latest technology in the fields of test, measurement and control. Your free badge will gain you entry to both shows on the day, which means even more innovations to see and opportunities to network! Not only that but all visitors will be given free access to the National Motorcycle Museum – ensuring your trip out of the office will be well worth the visit.

Find out more

Please visit www.electronicslive.uk to find out more about this exciting new event and to register to attend.

Or scan this QR code: