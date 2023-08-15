Rochester Electronics partners with SkyHigh Memory Ltd.

Rochester Electronics and SkyHigh Memory have entered into an agreement to provide continued support for mature NAND technologies

Rochester Electronics, LLC has joined forces with SkyHigh Memory Ltd. to provide a continued source of supply for low-density, mature NAND storage solutions.

The collaboration between Rochester Electronics and SkyHigh Memory is powerful. Rochester Electronics focuses on 100% authorized legacy and end-of-life (EOL) semiconductor technologies, while SkyHigh Memory specializes in NAND storage solutions in SLC and eMMC. With those combined talents, they aim to support customers’ storage needs worldwide.

EOL microprocessors within existing designs may continue to require storage solutions with low-density capabilities, which perfectly complement SkyHigh Memory’s SLC NAND products ranging from 1Gb to 8Gb and 4GB eMMC. These mature densities can be supported by Rochester’s core microprocessor components’ lifecycles. Rochester Electronics stocks an extensive portfolio of processors, including continued production of numerous legacy and EOL processors through licensing, die banks, and die product replications.

“Our partnership with SkyHigh Memory bolsters Rochester Electronics’ customer base and offerings with a continuity of supply in low-density mature NAND storage solutions. Memory longevity is achieved alongside legacy microprocessor technology.” – Paul Mason, Global Director Memory Technology Rochester Electronics.

“Rochester Electronics’ strengths in managing and supporting legacy and EOL devices, particularly in the realm of microprocessors align with SkyHigh Memory’s mature SLC NAND and eMMC storage solutions. By partnering together, we can offer our customers seamless continuity for their NAND storage needs.”

– Alexander Stempfle, Director, Supplier Development – EMEA Rochester Electronics

“We are looking forward to a strong partnership with Rochester Electronics in order to increase the service provided to our customers globally.” – Vural Yildirim, Sales Director – Central & Eastern Europe

