Smiths Interconnect announces new EMI Flange for its NXS connectors

Smiths Interconnect has released the new EMI flange on its high-speed NXS connectors for space applications.

The new EMI flange is an addition to the NXS Series, the ultra-high density solution that forms the interconnect backplane enabling a scalable satellite design while ensuring signal integrity and high resistance to shock.

The new EMI flange reduces the electromagnetic interference on the NXS connectors, which is crucial in high-speed space applications where data integrity is vital. The solution is built to the highest space standards and qualified to rigorous testing and performance criteria, including ESCC 3401, ESCC 3402, ECSS-Q-ST-70C, ECSS-Q-ST-70-02, ECSS-Q-ST-70-08C, ECSS-Q-ST-70-38C, and ECSS-Q-70-71.

According to Mark Kelleher, vice president and general manager of the Connector Business Unit at Smiths Interconnect: “The addition of the EMI flange to Smiths Interconnect’s NXS series ensures the elimination of unwanted RF or HRF noise line signals for greater data integrity and improved system performance. This offers a new advantage to satellite manufacturers, in addition to compact size and solderless PCB mounting, whereby the connector can be placed and replaced with very little risk to the board.”

The NXS connector with EMI Flange is equipped with the micro Hypertac Hyperboloid contact technology to withstand data rate applications up to 50 Gbps requirements per channel, including extreme levels of vibration, shock, and climatic testing above 2100G. Each ultra-high density quadrax module contains two dual twinax at 100 Ω each pair, and it is blind mateable, hot pluggable, with ultra-low mating forces and low outgassing materials. The solderless PCB mount design reduces the customer’s risk and cost of ownership.

www.smiths.com