Starter board accelerates design using “biggest add-on board collection in the world”

 MikroElektronika (MIKROE), the embedded solutions company that is said to dramatically cut development time by providing innovative hardware and software products based on proven standards, has unveiled CLICKER 4 the first in the series of MIKROE starter boards with the advanced CODEGRIP programmer/debugger on board.  Clicker boards support development using MIKROE’s Click™ board add-on development boards. Currently, the company says it offers more add-on Click boards than any other company in the world – and calculates that there are 188, 544, 549, 285 unique combinations that can be made from the 1460 boards available.

Equipped with the popular STM32F4 MCU, Clicker 4 is said to be the ideal solution to accelerate the prototyping, but it also can be implemented directly into a fully functional, custom design. Key features include: 32-bit Arm Cortex-M4 STM32F4 MCU operating at up to 168 MHz; 1MB Flash memory; Floating point unit (FPU); full set of DSP instructions; and a memory protection unit (MPU).

Explains Nebojsa Matic, CEO of MIKROE: “To make the prototyping experience as convenient as possible, Clicker 4 is equipped with an on-board debug unit, MIKROE’s advanced CODEGRIP programmed/debugger, which is compliant with the on-board emulator standard, CMSIS-DAP. This allows designers to fully use, test, and debug the target device right out of the box.”

A JTAG/SWD header for interfacing with external electronics, USB Type-C connectors, six LEDs, six push buttons, and a reset button are also included. More, Clicker 4 is equipped with five different power supply inputs, offering all the flexibility that development needs, and a reliable and safe battery charging circuit, which allows a single-cell Li-Po/Li-Ion battery to be charged.

Click boards follow mikroBUS™ a modular prototyping add-on board standard invented by MIKROE, enabling design engineers to change peripherals easily, cutting months off development time. Any Click board can be connected to the microcontroller or microprocessor on a main board. Many leading microcontroller companies including Microchip, NXP, Infineon, Dialog, STM, Analog Devices, Renesas and Toshiba now include the mikroBUS socket on their development boards.

