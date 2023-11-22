Telonic Instruments introduces SIGLENT’s flagship SDS7000A Series oscilloscope to the UK

SIGLENT has introduced a new range of high-performance oscilloscopes to the UK with the help of Telonic Instruments Ltd. The SDS7000A oscilloscope range has been developed for dynamic markets, such as telecommunications, wireless technologies and high-speed digital technology. In these industries, oscilloscopes are required to provide expanded functionality to meet not just the increasing demands for acquisition and analysis of high-frequency, complex signals but to meet the growing needs of modern applications.

The SDS7000A is just such an oscilloscope range, offering 12-bit vertical resolution that not only enables the precise imaging of high-frequency signals, but also offers fine differentiation in vertical detection.

Sampling & Memory

The SDS7000A meets new and emerging test requirements, with four analogue channels and 16 digital channels, with bandwidths of 3GHz and 4GHz. Maximum sampling rate is 20GSa/s which allows for the capture of fast signal transitions with high fidelity. Each sample utilises the 12-bit ADC to limit the quantisation error. This allows engineers to observe the waveform details clearly and to measure accurately.

Standard acquisition memory depth is 500 Mpts/channel which can be upgraded to 1 Gpts/channel. The long storage depth enables signal sequences for up to 50 milliseconds at maximum sampling rate to be captured without any gaps.

The SDS7000A also has a low noise floor, as low as 220μVrms at 4GHz. The waveform capture rate can go up to 1 million wfm/s, which speeds up when capturing abnormal events.

X86 Processor

The SDS7000A is equipped with an upgraded processor to enhance performance. The X86 processor greatly improves the response speed, measurement, operation and analysis speed of the oscilloscope. Its use has also created more opportunities for future expansion of analysis functions.

Eye/Jitter Analysis

The SDS7000A series supports automatic parameter measurements for jitter and eye characterisation. Eye diagrams characterise high-speed communication signals and system quality can be evaluated by observing the influence of inter-symbol crosstalk, noise, and bandwidth. Jitter analysis characterises the statistical distribution of small timing changes in a system and is often used to debug digital communication systems and high-speed signal transmission.

The SDS7000A also benefits from easy setup and automatic measurements to speed debugging and simplify design testing, for a distinct time-to-market advantage.

Protocol Compliance Analysis

To identify and resolve critical signal and transmission issues quickly, SIGLENT provides embedded compliance test solutions. These evaluate systems against communications standards including USB 2.0, 100base-TX, 1000base-T, 100base-T1 and 1000base-T1. Users can configure the test items and the software controls the oscilloscope to automatically complete the test and provide signal test results (Pass/Fail) after comparison with the reference standards.

SAP5000D Active Differential Probe

The SAP5000D is SIGLENT’s highest performing active differential probe kit providing up to 5 GHz of bandwidth and low noise for detailed signal analysis. Its high input resistance and low input capacitance ensure that the load introduced by the measurement system is minimised. SAP5000D active probe unitises the SAPBus interface, making it suitable for oscilloscopes including SIGLENT’s SDS5000X, SDS6000A and SDS7000A series. These probes do not need an additional external power supply and are automatically recognized by the oscilloscope.

For ease of use, the SDS700A has a 15.6-inch, high-definition touch screen, which allows various signals to be analysed simultaneously, improving efficiency and contributing to a reduced development cycle. In addition, search and navigate, and history tools, make analysis of the entire stored trace an easy operation.