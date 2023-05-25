The Powering Innovation podcast shares insights and opinions from today’s most innovative companies solving real-world challenges with Vicor power modules.

The podcast features interviews with individuals from companies that are innovators in their fields. Whether the listener is an electronics design engineer, development, or systems engineer, the Powering Innovation podcast will highlight technical solutions developed by rapidly growing companies that push the limits of conventional thinking.

The Powering Innovation podcast launched in 2022 and has new episodes scheduled for release monthly. The most recent episodes can be found below.

Next generation hydrogen powered drones are doing search and rescue and saving lives

From toys to construction site tools OLogic accelerates robotic ideas from concert to production

CCell Renewables is reversing coastal erosion while enhancing the ocean’s natural ecosystems

